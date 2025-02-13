Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 112 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 600.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

