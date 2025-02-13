MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,263 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MarketWise worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Williams & Novak LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,768 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,689 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,814 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. MarketWise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

(Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.