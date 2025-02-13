MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 8,800,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 36,309,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get MARA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MARA

MARA Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $544,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,155,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,280,781. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,634 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in MARA by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 130,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MARA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,755,000 after buying an additional 518,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MARA by 2,004.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 633,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.