Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in January

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of Maple Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Maple Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
About Maple Gold Mines
