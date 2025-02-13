Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in January

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Maple Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Maple Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

