Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Short Interest Update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the January 15th total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Magic Empire Global Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MEGL traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 28,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,092. Magic Empire Global has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.
About Magic Empire Global
