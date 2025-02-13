Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Short Interest Update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the January 15th total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Magic Empire Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEGL traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 28,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,092. Magic Empire Global has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

