MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,105 shares during the period. MAG Silver makes up about 3.8% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 0.61% of MAG Silver worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 211.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,231,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,649,000 after purchasing an additional 467,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MAG Silver by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 186,445 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 38.1% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 369,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 101,870 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MAG Silver by 199.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 254,553 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital downgraded MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

