LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.610-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 3,507,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

