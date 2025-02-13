Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 2225144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

