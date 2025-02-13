Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $466.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.84 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

