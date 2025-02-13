Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.62 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $395.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

