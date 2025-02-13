London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Down 50.5% in January

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 524,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LNSTY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.84. 289,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,588. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

