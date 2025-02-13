LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Up 14.5% – Should You Buy?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.91 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.22). 788,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 985% from the average session volume of 72,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.55 ($0.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

