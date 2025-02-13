LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Zacks reports.
LiveOne Trading Down 14.0 %
LVO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.57.
LiveOne Company Profile
