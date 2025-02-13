Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – February 13th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Phoenix Motor are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, production, or distribution of lithium, a key component in the manufacturing of rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. Investing in lithium stocks provides exposure to the growing demand for lithium-powered technologies and the potential for profit as the industry continues to expand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.95. 6,096,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,580,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.32. 2,728,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $143.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Phoenix Motor (PEV)

Phoenix Motor Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

NASDAQ:PEV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 246,560,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,130. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Phoenix Motor has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

