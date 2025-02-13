Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 413.68 ($5.15), with a volume of 73555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.30).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £240.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.9% of net assets p.a.

