LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 25.86%.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 21.7 %

NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,505. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

