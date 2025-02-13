LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $231,148.66. This represents a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $14,900,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 53,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 46,430 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,769,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

