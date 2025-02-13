Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $65.15.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

