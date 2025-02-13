Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,641 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SunOpta worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 139.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STKL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $99,616.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,430. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.