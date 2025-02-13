Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of INSP Q1 Earnings

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INSP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.82.

Shares of INSP opened at $187.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.93 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

