Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $589.61 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.91 and its 200 day moving average is $516.98. The firm has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

