Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,839 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,119.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

