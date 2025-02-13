Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 37950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,251.88. The trade was a 45.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Laureate Education by 51.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

