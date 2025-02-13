Laureate Education (LAUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.84. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,251.88. This represents a 45.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

