Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lantheus stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,189. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

