Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lantheus stock on January 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,759. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Insider Activity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,844,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after buying an additional 123,282 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Lantheus by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 670,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

