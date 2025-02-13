Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kubota had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Kubota updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.600 EPS.

Kubota Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $61.68. 45,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. Kubota has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93.

Get Kubota alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kubota Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.