Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.020-2.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE KRG opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,700.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

