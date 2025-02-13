Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,776,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,730,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

