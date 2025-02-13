Kickstand Ventures LLC. Has $389,000 Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBF. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $102.05 on Thursday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $107.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.29.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

