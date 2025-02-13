Kickstand Ventures LLC. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.8% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 37,900.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $166.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.