Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 11th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

