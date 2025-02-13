Kentucky Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,575 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 509,293 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,609,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $25,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $89.02 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. This represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,061,494 shares of company stock valued at $90,587,400. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

