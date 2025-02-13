KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21, Zacks reports. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

KBC Group Price Performance

KBC Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,599. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

