KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21, Zacks reports. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%.
KBC Group Price Performance
KBC Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,599. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.
KBC Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KBC Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.