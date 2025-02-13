KALA BIO’s (KALA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s previous close.
KALA BIO Stock Performance
KALA stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -2.03. KALA BIO has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.50. Analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO
An institutional investor recently raised its position in KALA BIO stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of KALA BIO worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About KALA BIO
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
