KALA BIO’s (KALA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s previous close.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

KALA stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -2.03. KALA BIO has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.50. Analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $44,093.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,979.88. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 310,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,083,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,083.12. This represents a 40.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,531. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KALA BIO stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of KALA BIO worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

