JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.47 and last traded at $84.20, with a volume of 31360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 56,790.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 87,457 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 132,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,226,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,787,000 after buying an additional 252,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

