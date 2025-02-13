JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BROS. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

NYSE:BROS traded up $17.21 on Thursday, reaching $81.92. 6,326,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,854. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

