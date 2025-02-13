Jorge Celaya Sells 10,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.75. This trade represents a 22.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jorge Celaya sold 7,500 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $264,975.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jorge Celaya sold 16,540 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $564,014.00.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 3.5 %

LQDT stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 537,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,314. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $48,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

