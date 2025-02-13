JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. JFrog updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.170 EPS.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. JFrog has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,532,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,401,837.98. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $625,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,937,011 shares in the company, valued at $151,072,536.60. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,033 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,141. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

