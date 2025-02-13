Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$292.90.

IFC traded down C$1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$288.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,941. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$213.11 and a 12 month high of C$294.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$262.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$260.27. The stock has a market cap of C$51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total value of C$504,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total transaction of C$120,028.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,235,154. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

