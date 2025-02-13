JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from JB Hi-Fi’s previous interim dividend of $1.58.
JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17.
About JB Hi-Fi
