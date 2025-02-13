iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Position Decreased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,438,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 278,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.