iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Sold by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 49,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.