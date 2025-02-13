iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,511,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,568.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,712.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

