iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $53,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 91,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $238.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.