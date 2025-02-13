iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,749,000 after buying an additional 144,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 90,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after buying an additional 363,541 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,628,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

