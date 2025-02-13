iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 272,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 854% from the previous session’s volume of 28,604 shares.The stock last traded at $75.92 and had previously closed at $75.74.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $666.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.