iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 272,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 854% from the previous session’s volume of 28,604 shares.The stock last traded at $75.92 and had previously closed at $75.74.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $666.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

