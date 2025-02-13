iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.88 and last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 185416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,519,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,662,000 after purchasing an additional 471,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,436,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 369,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 265,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

