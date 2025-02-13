iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 5th Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $606.21 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $493.07 and a one year high of $613.79. The stock has a market cap of $523.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $600.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.19.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

