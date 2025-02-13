iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:USCL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.